A strike by China Airlines pilots in Taiwan entered into its third day with the cancellation of 15 flights on Sunday morning after talks to end the logjam broke down without any headway.

Around 400 of the CAL's over 1,300 pilots have been taking part in the strike since Friday which so far led to the cancellation of 22 flights and another four delayed at the end of the Lunar New Year holiday -- the island's busiest period for air travel.