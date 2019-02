Passengers wait to check in at the Taipei International Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

A man walks past he logo of Taiwan's China Airlines (CAL) at the Taipei International Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Members of the Taoyuan Union of Pilots, led by pilot Chen Pei-pei (C), hold a news conference at the Taipei International Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

A strike called by the pilots of Taiwan's China Airlines (CAL) has led to the cancellation of 26 flights, grounding more than 4,000 passengers during the busy Lunar New Year holidays, the airline said on Friday.

Hundreds among the 1,300 pilots of the Taiwanese airline started a strike on Thursday after negotiations over improved salaries and work hours with the airline broke down, CAL said.