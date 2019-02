Employees of Taiwan's China Airlines (CAL) holding signs reading in Chinese 'Stop Pressuring CAL', 'CAL Employees Oppose Strike' and 'Transport Ministry Should Handle the Case in a Fair Way,' protest against CAL pilots' strike in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb. 10m 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Employees of Taiwan's China Airlines (CAL), holding signs reading in Chinese 'Stop Pressuring CAL', 'CAL Employees Oppose Strike' and 'Transport Ministry Should Handle the Case in a Fair Way,' protest against CAL pilots' strike in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

A strike by China Airlines pilots in Taiwan entered into its sixth day on Wednesday with nearly 100 flights cancelled so far even as talks between the company and the striking pilots made some progress to break the stalemate.

The strike since Friday has affected thousands of passengers at the end of the Lunar New Year holidays - the busiest period for air travel in the island.