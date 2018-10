Taiwanese citizens view a parade while standing next to flags during the Taiwan National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The president of Taiwan on Wednesday accused China of destabilizing the region and said Beijing was a source of concern for the entire world during her speech on Taiwan's National Day, adding that Taipei would respond by strengthening its security and economic power.

Tsai Ing-wen urged China to adopt a responsible and cooperative stance and stop promoting conflict, accusing Beijing of damaging cross-strait relations and creating serious problems for peace and stability in the region.