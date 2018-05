Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen reacts during a press conference announcing the Taiwanese delegation for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (R) shakes hand with Dominican Republic's Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas (L) at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/IWASAKI MINORU / POOL

Taiwan's president said on Tuesday that the country would not bow to Beijing's pressure, after the Dominican Republic ended relations diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China.

Tsai-Ing Wen made the remarks, which were shared in a statement by the presidential office, at an unveiling ceremony for the Institute of National Defense and Safety of Foundations.