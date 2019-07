President of Haiti Jovenel Moise (C-R) welcomes President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen (C-L) during Ing-wen's one-day visit to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jul.13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen participates in an event in the gardens of the Mupanah Museum during her one-day visit to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jul.13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

President of Haiti Jovenel Moise (C-R) welcomes President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen (L) during her one-day visit to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jul.13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

The president of Taiwan on Saturday committed support to Haiti in its development path during her first stop of a four-nation Caribbean tour amid Taipei's declining list of allies in the region.

Tsai Ing-wen was received in Port-au-Prince by her Haitian counterpart Jovenel Moise.