Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (C-L) visits the damaged building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, Feb. 8, 2018, after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Hualien on the night of Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan's president on Thursday thanked the international community for its help after a massive earthquake killed 17 people last week and said the government is working on a new protection system to reduce damage caused by earthquakes.

In her address on the eve of the Chinese New Year, Tsai Ing-wen, also expressed her condolences to the families of nine Chinese tourists killed in the earthquake and said there was no distance between them on humanitarian relief.