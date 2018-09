Two men walk past showcases promoting trade with Taiwan's Central American allies - (L to R) Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, in Taipei, Taiwan, May 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

President of the Guatemalan Congress Alvaro Arzu (C) reads the list of congressmen who will be part of the commission commission in order to study the removal of privilege of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales for an alleged crime of illegal electoral funding in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ESTEBAN BIBA

The President of Taiwan on Wednesday told the Guatemalan Congress President that the island was looking to boost investment in developmental programs in the Central American country to strengthen bilateral ties.

Tsai Ing-wen told Alvaro Arzu, who is on an official visit to Taiwan, that ties between the two countries have benefited from joint programs in infrastructure, medical services and education, and top-level visits.