Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to reporters at the Taiwan Healthcare Plus Expo inTaipei, Taiwan, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

The president of Taiwan on Wednesday announced her candidature for the next presidential elections in 2020.

Addressing a press conference in the presidential palace, Tsai Ing-wen, who assumed office in May 2016, also ruled out signing a peace treaty with China.