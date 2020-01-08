Supporters of Han Kuo-yu, presidential candidate for Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) party, gather for a campaign rally in Keelung city, Taiwan, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Supporters of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen cheer during an election campaign in New Taipei City, Taiwan, 05 January 2020 (issued 07 January 2020). EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Han Kuo-yu (C), presidential candidate for Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) party, reacts during a campaign rally in Tainan, Taiwan, 04 January 2020 (issued 07 January 2020). EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R) reacts during an election campaign in New Taipei City, Taiwan, 05 January 2020 (issued 07 January 2020). EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen heads into Saturday’s decisive elections as the clear front-runner and favorite to renew the mandate of the Democratic Progressive Party, whose moderate independentism has won the trust of voters over the past four years.

Tsai, 63, began her political career after studying law before earning a doctorate at the prestigious London School of Economics. She worked in several government agencies before being appointed to the high-profile position of Minister of Mainland Affairs in 2000 under former president Chen Shui-ban. EFE-EPA