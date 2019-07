The pro-China mayor of Taiwan's third-largest city Kaohsiung on Monday won opposition party Kuomintang’s nomination for the 2020 presidential election, and will run against the state's current leader.

KMT announced at a press conference that Han Kuo-yu won after securing 44.8 percent of the votes, while the other big favorite, tycoon and founder of Foxconn Technology Group, Terry Gou, won 27.7 percent support.