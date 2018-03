The national flags of Japan, the US, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and South Korea hang outside a hotel in Taipei, Taiwan, March 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Taiwan on Thursday reacted with cautious optimism to the United States Senate passing and act which would make it easier for high officials to move freely between the two countries.

The Presidential office spokesperson, Huang Chong-yan, said Washington was Taiwan's main ally and the island nation was grateful for the Senate's long-term support, adding that Taiwan would discuss the matter with the US government.