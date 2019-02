People ride motorcycles go to work in Taipei across the Taipei Bridge forming what is called a 'Motorbike Waterfall', attracting many tourists everyday and photographers. Feb.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

People ride motorcycles go to work in Taipei across the Taipei Bridge forming what is called a 'Motorbike Waterfall', attracting many tourists everyday and photographers. Feb.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

People ride motorcycles go to work in Taipei across the Taipei Bridge forming what is called a 'Motorbike Waterfall', attracting many tourists and photographers everyday. Feb.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Taiwan registered a record tourist footfall of 11.1 million in 2018, a 3.1 percent jump compared to a year earlier but the number of Chinese visitors has dropped by 1.4 percent year on year, according to the island's tourism data.

The sharp decline in the influx of Chinese tourists since 2016 - when the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party led by President Tsai Ing-wen came to power - has been compensated by a rise in the number of tourists arriving from Southeast Asian countries.