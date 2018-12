Taiwanese Premier Lai Ching-te speaks at a campaign rally in Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

A worker removes a campaign banner from a building in Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

Taiwan's government on Friday approved two draft amendment bills banning political ads paid for with money from abroad, including China, amid suspicions that Beijing interfered in the local elections held on Nov. 24.

In a cabinet meeting on Friday, Taiwanese Premier Lai Ching-te said the measure was aimed at countering misinformation and foreign influence in Taiwan's elections, the state-run Central News Agency reported.