Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou (C) arrives to a trial for questioning at the District court in Taipei, Taiwan, Mar. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A former Taiwanese president was officially charged with breach of trust and economic irregularities while approving sales of assets owned by his party Kuomintang, the Taipei prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

The Kuomintang (KMT) party had accumulated huge wealth in the form of cash, securities and real estate during its rule from 1949 to 2000, which according to the opposition were largely illegal appropriations, including to favor members or friends in Ma Ying-jeou's party.