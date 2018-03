The logo of Foxconn and Hon Hai Group are seen in Taipei City's Neihu district, Taiwan, Apr. 29, 2017. PEA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

FIT Hon Teng Ltd., a subsidiary of the Taiwanese Foxconn Group that assembles iPhones for Apple, has agreed to acquire Belkin International INC., a router manufacturer, for $866 million, reinforcing its commitment to the smart home sector.

The transaction, announced in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, will give Foxconn access to a company with high manufacturing technology in its sector and more than 700 patents.