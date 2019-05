Supporters of same-sex marriage gather outside the parliament building as a bill for marriage equality is debated by parliamentarians in Taipei, Taiwan, May 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Supporters of same-sex marriage gather outside the parliament building as a bill for marriage equality is debated by parliamentarians in Taipei, Taiwan, May 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan’s parliament, the Legislative Yuan, on Friday approved a bill to legalize same-sex marriage, making the island the first country or territory in Asia to do so.

The country’s top court had ruled in 2017 that homosexual couples should enjoy the same marriage rights as heterosexuals, and gave parliament a two-year deadline, which expires on May 24, to implement or make amendments to the law.