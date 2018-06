Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen, speaks as she attends the 70th memorial commemoration for victims of the 228 Incident at the 228 Memorial Park in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb 28, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The president of Taiwan said on Monday that China's diplomatic blockade of her country was a threat to its democracy and urged democratic countries to rally against Chinese pressure.

President Tsai Ing-wen was speaking at an event in Taipei attended by representatives of pro-democracy organizations from Tunisia, India, Japan, South Korea and the United States.