Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen reacts during a press conference announcing the Taiwanese delegation for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan's president left Tuesday for Swaziland on her first official visit to Africa, while China was preparing for a military live-fire drill in the Taiwan Strait.

Tsai Ing-wen is scheduled to visit Swaziland, one of Taiwan's two diplomatic allies in Africa, from April 17 to 21 to attend an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and Swaziland's independence, as well as the 50th birthday of King Mswati III, the Presidential Office said in a statement.