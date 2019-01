President Tsai Ing-wen (C) presiding over the handover ceremony for outgoing premier William Lai (L) and new premier Su Tseng-chang (R) in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan 11 2019. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen named Su Tseng-chang as the island's new prime minister on Friday following the resignation Lai Ching-te and the members his government over the recent electoral setback suffered by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

The president announced the appointment at a press conference in which both the incoming and outgoing premiers were present, state-run agency CNA reported on Friday.