A handout photo made available by Taiwan's Presidential Office shows Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaking at a military ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, 28 December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Peace between China and Taiwan is a regional matter and the island will fulfill its responsibility of demonstrating goodwill to maintain cross-strait relations, the country's president said at a press conference on Friday.

Tsai Ing-wen said that given China's growing military threat that has created instability in the region, Taiwan needs to strengthen its military capacity to defend its sovereignty, peace and stability in the region.