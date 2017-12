Taiwan defense minister Feng Shih-kuan, speaks to reporters before the parliament meeting for the misfire of the supersonic missile, inside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, 04 July 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The Defense Ministry of Taiwan said that frequent Chinese military drills close to the island were an enormous threat to its security, in an annual report published Tuesday.

The Taiwanese army said this week that China had carried out at least 20 drills with warplanes around Taiwan and Japan, 10 of which were after the 19th Congress of the Communist Party of China in October.