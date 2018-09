El Salvador Foreign Minister Carlos Castaneda (L) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (R) stand for the national anthem of El Savaldor during a signing ceremony to establish diplomatic ties with China at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Taiwan's foreign ministry said Monday that donations to former ally El Salvador were made in accordance with law and were not covert political financing.

The ministry's denial comes amid allegations that El Salvador's former ruling party had diverted $10 million of the $38 million that Taiwan had donated to the country's foreign ministry for use in various projects.