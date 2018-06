Taiwan's Deputy Cultural Minister Yang Tzu-pao, Madeleine Majorenko, Head of European Economic and Trade Office, and Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu attend an event celebrating Europe Day in Taipei, Taiwan, May 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

Taiwan and the European Union should immediately sign a bilateral agreement given the increasingly closer investment and cooperation ties between them, the island's Vice Premier said at the opening of the European Innovation Week in Taipei on Monday.

In 2017, Taiwan invested $10.6 billion in the EU, representing nearly one-fourth of its total investment of $44.7 billion, and there were many more opportunities for cooperation and mutual benefits, according to Shih Jun-ji.