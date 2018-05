Taiwan's Air Force F-16 Fighter jets fly during the 33rd annual Han Kuang (Chinese Glory) military exercise in Penghu, Taiwan, May 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan on Friday scrambled its fighter jets to monitor two Chinese bombers that flew very close to its territory amid what the island sees as increasing military intimidation by China.

Two H-6 bombers passed through the Bashi Channel separating Taiwan and the Philippines early Friday and later flew around Taiwan through the Miyako Strait, near Okinawa, the island's defense ministry said in a statement.