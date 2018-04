A handout photo made available by Taiwan's Presidential Office shows Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (L) and Ingwenyama Mswati III (R), king of Swaziland, during a meeting in Mbabane, Swaziland, Apr 17, 2018 (released Apr 18 2018). EPA/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Fighter jets and a helicopter sit on the deck of the Liaoning, the first aircraft carrier commissioned into China's military, arrives in Hong Kong, China, Jul 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The Liaoning (R), the first aircraft carrier commissioned into China's military, arrives in Hong Kong, China, Jul 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Taiwan's defense ministry on Wednesday described live-fire military maneuvers being carried out by China in the Taiwan Strait as intimidation and psychological warfare.

China views the self-governed island as a breakaway province and has not ruled out using force to unify it with the mainland.