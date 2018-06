A Taiwanese AH-64 apache helicopter fires flares as it performs different maneuvers as part of the 34th annual Han Kuang (Chinese Glory) military exercise in Taichung City, Taiwan, Jun. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan's battle tanks maneuver as part of the 34th annual Han Kuang (Chinese Glory) military exercise in Taichung City, Taiwan, Jun. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwanese soldiers perform different maneuvers as part of the 34th annual Han Kuang (Chinese Glory) military exercise in Taichung City, Taiwan, Jun. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan on Thursday staged live-fire military drills in Taichung City in the west of the island, amid growing tensions with China.

The drills were conducted in the presence of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and King Mswati III of Swaziland, according to a statement from the Ministry of National Defense.