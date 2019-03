Emergency response team standby as engineers inspects a building damaged by an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, 10 February 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The president of Taiwan on Friday thanked the Guatemalan minister of defense for his country's support for the island as well as for humanitarian assistance it provided following a deadly earthquake that struck last year.

Tsai Ing-wen met Luis Miguel Ralda as part of an official visit made by the Guatemalan minister to the East Asian state.