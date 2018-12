Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry office in Taipei, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan on Tuesday thanked the United States Congress for approving the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act that besides deepening US engagement in the Indo-Pacific region also reaffirms Washington's firm support to the island.

The Taiwanese foreign ministry in a statement said the government would continue to maintain close ties with the relevant US administrative agencies to strengthen bilateral relationship.