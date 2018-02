Japanese rescue workers resume to search missing individual from a damaged building after an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, Feb. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Rescue workers carry the body of an Hong Kong resident from a damaged building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, Feb. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Workers start to teardown a damaged building after an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, Feb. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Rescue workers resume to search for missing individuals from a damaged building after an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, Feb. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Rescuers continue to search for missing individuals in a damaged building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, Feb. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan to probe construction of building that collapsed in quake

The public prosecutor's office in the Taiwanese city of Hualien announced Friday it will probe for possible human errors in design, construction or modification of the Yun Men Tsui Ti building, which collapsed in the recent Taiwan quake that had killed 10 people and injured 275.

The prosecutors will review construction licenses and renovation applications to ensure the building was earthquake resistant, said Hualien's chief prosecutor Wang Yi-jen at a press conference.