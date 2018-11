A photo made available on Jan. 03, 2016 shows Chinese tourists take a selfie in front of Taiwan's national flags outside the National Palace Museum in Taipei, Taiwan, on Oct. 10, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/HENRY LIN

A man and his son look at an ancient painting at the National Palace Museum (NPM) in Taipei, Taiwan, Jun. 19, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

A photo made avaialable on Jun. 20, 2014 shows an exterior view of the National Palace Museum in Taipei, Taiwan, Jun. 19, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

Taipei's National Palace Museum will be renovated between 2020 and 2023, the Taiwanese government said on Tuesday.

Government spokesperson Kolas Yotaka said in a statement that the museum, which houses imperial Chinese artifacts transferred by Chiang Kai-shek's government in 1949, would be completely renovated to make it a world-class tourist attraction and some of the artifacts would be temporarily moved to the southern branch of the museum.