US House speaker Nancy Pelosi (C) attends a press conference with (L-R) US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, US House Representatives Andy Kim, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Gregory Meeks, Mark Takano and Suzan DelBene at the US Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2022, after she had a breakfast meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Pelosi is in Japan after she visited Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea with a congressional delegation. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference at the US Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2022, after she had a breakfast meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Pelosi is in Japan after she visited Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea with a congressional delegation. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference at the US Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2022, after she had a breakfast meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Pelosi is in Japan after she visited Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea with a congressional delegation. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

United States does not seek to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday in Japan.

"We said from the start that our representation here is not about changing the status quo here in Asia and the status quo in Taiwan," Pelosi said during a press conference at the US embassy in Tokyo, the last stop on her Asia tour that has also taken her to Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea, democracies that she sought to "celebrate" with the trip.