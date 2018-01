A passenger jet of Taiwan's China Airlines takes off from the Taipei Songshan airport in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

A commercial plane takes off past business and residential buildings in Taipei, Taiwan, Jul. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan's national flag flies at the Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Taiwan on Thursday demanded that China close newly opened flight paths close to the Taiwan Strait that separates the two nations, claiming the move masked Chinese military intentions.

The route, announced on Thursday by the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration, passes 7.8 kilometers (4.8 miles) from the Taiwan Strait.