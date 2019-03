The national flags of Taiwan and the United States (L-R) fly side by side outside a hotel in Taipei, Taiwan, 30 January 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

Taiwan and the United States on Tuesday announced a new dialogue mechanism aimed at promoting democracy and human rights in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Indo-Pacific Democratic Governance Consultations, which would include annual meetings between high-ranking officials, come after a jointly organized forum on religious liberty in the Indo-Pacific and are set to consolidate the growing interaction between the two countries.