Taiwan and the United States on Wednesday evening pledged to strengthen their ties amid intense Chinese pressure on the island, after Washington approved the new Taiwan Travel Act which unblocks bilateral contacts at the highest level.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the East Asia and Pacific Affairs Bureau at US Department of State, Alex Wong, promised to continue the effort to strengthen bilateral ties on the basis of shared values such as democracy and free market, the Taiwanese state news agency Central News Agency said.