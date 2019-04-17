Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan speaks during the 2019 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue in Taipei, Taiwan, Apr.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen (C) reacts after her speech during the 2019 Indo-Pacific Security Dialog in Taipei, Taiwan, Apr.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan and the United States are celebrating four decades of their strong but unofficial ties bound by a law that guarantees Washington’s strategic and military assistance to help the island defend itself.

The Taiwan Relations Act passed by the US Congress came into effect from April 10, 1979. It was done to ensure Washington's close but informal cooperation on a wide range of issues with the island after the US decided to establish diplomatic ties with China which claims Taiwan as part of its “One Country” policy.