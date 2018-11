Supporters of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) mayoral candidate Han Guo-yu, wave flags during a campaign rally in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Nov. 23, 2018 (issued Nov. 24, 2018). EPA-EFE/PETER LIN TAIWAN OUT

A member of Taiwan's LGBT community poses for a photo with a placard reading 'I Will Go Home to Cast Vote' to urge people to vote for equality for homosexual couples in Saturday's referendum in Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

A supporter holds up a sign with English words 'TAIWAN, TAIPEI' at a campaign rally for ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)'s Taipei mayor candidate Yao Wen-chih in Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Taiwan was voting Saturday to elect local governments and decide 10 referendums, in what is seen as a barometer of support for its president.

Some 19.1 million Taiwanese are eligible to elect 11,047 local representatives among 20,863 candidates, including councilors and mayors of the six special municipalities of the island and mayors and magistrates in 16 other cities and counties, according to the official Central News Agency.