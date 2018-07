A flight information board shows flights departing for Asian destinations at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan City, northern Taiwan, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

Taiwan would not be kowtowing before Chinese intimidation, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday after China forced 44 airlines worldwide to stop referring to the island as an independent territory.

The ministry said that Taiwan has never been governed by China and urged democratic countries not to give in to China's "hegemonic acts."