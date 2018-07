Taiwan Military soldiers stand guard next to a AH-1W attack helicopter during the AH-64E Helicopters of Taiwan Army 601st Aviation Brigade Commission Ceremony, in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Asia's first AH-64E Apache attack helicopter female pilot Major Yun Hsuan Yang poses for photographs during the AH-64E Helicopters of Taiwan Army 601st Aviation Brigade Commission Ceremony, in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen speaks during the AH-64E Helicopters of Taiwan Army 601st Aviation Brigade Commission Ceremony, in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan Military AH-64E Apache attack helicopters perform a demonstration during the AH-64E Helicopters of Taiwan Army 601st Aviation Brigade Commission Ceremony, in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan's military commissioned several new Apache attack helicopters on Tuesday, and also welcomed Asia's first female pilot of the American-made choppers.

At a ceremony attended by Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen, the army welcomed into the Apache ranks Major Yun Hsuan Yang, the first female AH-64E Apache attack helicopter pilot in Asia, who was presented in front of a row of the new aircraft, an efe-epa journalist reports.