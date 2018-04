Taiwanese people do not believe that their armed forces can stop a Chinese invasion - which they consider improbable - but even then they are ready to fight in case of an attack, a survey revealed Monday.

Some 65.4 percent of Taiwanese do not trust the ability of their armed forces to protect them from a Chinese attack, while 27.1 percent of them do, according to a survey by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation, which has a margin of error of 2.99 percentage points.