Taiwanese soldiers perform different maneuvers as part of the the 34rd annual Han Kuang (Chinese Glory) military exercise in New Taipei city, Taiwan, Jun 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The pilot of a Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet participating in military exercises died when his aircraft crashed in a mountainous northern region of the island, the Air Force confirmed on Tuesday.

Wu Yen-ting, 31, died after his jet crashed on Monday, a fact established by DNA analysis of his remains, found next to the plane, the Defense Ministry said.