Vietnamese protesters hold a banner reading 'No leasing land to China even for just one day' during a rally against a draft law on the Special Economic Zone, at a street in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Production of several Taiwanese companies in Vietnam were adversely affected owing to a wave of protests against Chinese investment in the country, Taiwan authorities said on Thursday.

Taiwanese group, Pou Chen, the world's leading manufacturer of footwear and sportswear for international brands, issued a statement in which it said four of its factories in Vietnam had to halt production owing to the protests.