TWN05. New Taipei City (Taiwan), 28/03/2019.- Chen San-yuan, a 70-year-old Feng Shui master, uses 22 cellphones mounted on his bike along with two handheld cellphones to catch Pokemon in a park in New Taipei City, Taiwan, 28 March 2019 (issued 30 March 2019). Chen was hooked on Pokemon Go in 2016 when his grandson taught him how to play the game. Chen spends all his spare time catching Pokemon on streets or in parks, sometimes staying outside until 4 am. Nicknamed 'Uncle Pokemon,' Chen is now a celebrity and Taiwan's ASUS TeK Computer Inc. has invited him to be the spokesman for its smartphone Zenfone Max Pro M2. EFE/EPA/DAVID CHANG

On the busy island of Taiwan amid a daily hustle and bustle of fast and furious life, a 70-year-old man rides long distances daily with 24 smartphones on his bicycle to chase his passion: hunting Pokemons.

A large number of people of all ages are usually found playing Pokemon Go in the most unsuspected corners of Taipei, during the peak working hours or odd hours of the day.