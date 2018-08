Tsai Ing-wen (C) speaks during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The president of Taiwan on Sunday began an official tour of allied countries Paraguay and Belize, with stopovers in Los Angeles and Houston, despite Chinese opposition.

Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported Sunday that Tsai Ing-wen is scheduled to land in Los Angeles around noon the same day before flying to Paraguay on Monday.