Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (R) shakes hands with supporters after declaring to seek a second term in the January 2020 election in Taipei, Taiwan, Mar.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

The Taiwanese president Thursday set off on a three-nation South Pacific tour amid China's growing influence in the region that has shrunk the island's diplomatic outreach.

Tsai Ing-wen will be visiting Palau, Nauru and the Marshall Islands to strengthen diplomatic ties with the three of the island's only 17 allies.