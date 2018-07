Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen waves to the crowd during her inauguration in Taipei, Taiwan, May 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The president of Taiwan will stop over in Los Angeles and Houston, despite Chinese opposition, during her official trip to Paraguay and Belize, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Maria Liu said in a press conference on Monday.

Tsai Ing-wen, on her fifth diplomatic tour since taking office in May 2016, will visit Paraguay, between Aug.14-16, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect of that country, Mario Abdo Benitez, scheduled for Aug.15, Liu said.