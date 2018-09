Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen leaves after a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 21, 2018, after El Salvador cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and launch ties with China. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The natnonal flags of Taiwan and its diplomatic allies (L to R - Belize, Taiwan, eSwatini, Haiti, Kiribati, Nauru) fly outside the Diplomatic Quarter in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

The percentage of Taiwanese people who support increased integration with mainland China has risen by over 10 percent, according to a survey published on Monday.

Twenty-six percent of those surveyed said they supported further integration with Beijing, up from 15 percent in 2016.