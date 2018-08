Afghan farmers stand in a poppy field as the cultivation season of the banned crop starts in Helmand, Afghanistan, Mar 26, 2018 (Issued Mar 27, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/WATAN YAR

Afghan police said on Monday that the Tajik air force bombed a Taliban-controlled area of northeastern Afghanistan's Takhar province along the border with Tajikistan.

"In this bombing by Tajik forces, six Taliban fighters were killed and nine more were injured," Takhar police spokesperson Khalil Ahmad Aseer told EFE.