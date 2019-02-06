Afghan civil society activists carry a placard written in farsi: 'Afghan National Army is our identity and honor', during a demonstration condemning upcoming Moscow talks which will take place without Afghan government involvement, in front of the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan civil society activists carry a placard written in farsi 'Afghanistan's current constitution is already Islamic, no need to bring changes', during a demonstration condemning upcoming Moscow talks which will take place without Afghan government involvement, in front of the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDYATULLAH AMID

A delegation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's political rivals discussed Afghanistan's postwar political arrangements with Taliban representatives in Moscow, thrusting the country's stormy electoral politics into the middle of its peace process and further weakening the current Afghan leader, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.

The planned two-day meeting in the Russian capital gathered Taliban officials with a contingent of influential opposition figures led by the Afghan president's predecessor, Hamid Karzai, and his former national security adviser, Hanif Atmar, who is running against Ghani in presidential elections set for July.