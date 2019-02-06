A delegation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's political rivals discussed Afghanistan's postwar political arrangements with Taliban representatives in Moscow, thrusting the country's stormy electoral politics into the middle of its peace process and further weakening the current Afghan leader, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.
The planned two-day meeting in the Russian capital gathered Taliban officials with a contingent of influential opposition figures led by the Afghan president's predecessor, Hamid Karzai, and his former national security adviser, Hanif Atmar, who is running against Ghani in presidential elections set for July.