Alleged Taliban militants stand near weapons recovered during an operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 30, 2013, amid reports that security officials arrested a group of Haqqani network with huge quantity of arms and ammunition in an operation in Kabul. EPA-EFE FILE/S. SABAWOON

The Taliban announced on Tuesday that Jalaluddin Haqqani, leader and founder of the Haqqani network, which is linked to the Taliban and accused by the Afghan government of carrying out some of the bloodiest terror attacks in the country, has died.

"The esteemed Al-Haj Mawlawi Jalaluddin Haqqani has passed away after a long battle with illness," the leadership council of the Taliban said in a statement, without specifying the place and date of his death.